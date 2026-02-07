India, US reach framework for interim trade pact; opens $30 trn market for Indian exporters

While the US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the present 50 per cent, India will eliminate or cut down import duties on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

According to a joint statement issued by both sides, India has expressed its intention to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years.

"The US and India are pleased to announce that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade," the statement said.

Further, through an executive order, US President Donald Trump has removed the 25 per cent tariffs, or additional import duty, that it imposed on India in August last year for purchasing Russian oil, citing that the country has undertaken "significant steps" and New Delhi has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing oil from Moscow.

