India, US group to review trade progress

NEW DELHI: India and the US have decided to set up a regular monitoring group which will review progress in deepening cooperation in the bilateral high-tech trade and technology partnership between the two nations.

This was decided during the inaugural meeting of India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue (IUSSTD), which was held in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, while the US delegation was co-led by Alan Estevez, the Under Secretary for Industry and Security, and Victoria Nuland, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs. The dialogue is a key mechanism to take forward the strategic technology and trade collaborations envisaged under the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

IUSSTD focussed on ways in which both governments can facilitate the development and trade of technologies in semiconductors, space, telecom, quantum, AI, defence, bio-tech. Both sides reviewed the relevant bilateral export control regulations with the objective of building and diversifying resilient supply chains.