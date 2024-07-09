India sees 33 pc surge in diversity hiring, BFSI & IT sectors lead

NEW DELHI: The country saw a 33 per cent surge in diversity hiring in June (year-on-year growth), with the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and IT-software services industries leading the way, a report showed on Tuesday.



Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru led as hiring hubs, showcasing positive diversity hiring trends.

Overall hiring activity witnessed a 12 per cent yearly increase (June 2024 vs June 2023) and a 2 per cent monthly rise, according to the report by talent platform foundit.

Over the past six months, hiring has seen a robust 15 per cent growth in the country, reinforcing a positive outlook for 2024.

“The 33 per cent year-over-year increase in diversity hiring underscores the critical role that diversity and inclusion (D&I) policies play in shaping India's workforce today,” said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company.

Looking ahead, “we anticipate an even deeper focus on inclusion through initiatives like mentorship and leadership programmes for underrepresented groups and bias training at all levels," he added.

Indian businesses have emphasised hiring candidates from diverse groups including women, LGBTQIA+, and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Industries that have showcased the maximum spike in diversity job postings include BFSI and IT-Software & Services (IT-ITeS) industries, with 30 per cent and 19 per cent share of jobs, respectively.

“Job ads now use inclusive language, such as registering a candidate’s preferred pronouns to avoid gender bias,“ the report mentioned.

Within the diversity hiring trend, there is also a focus on promoting women to leadership roles through mentorship and specialised training.

Other cities that offer significant job opportunities to marginalised communities include Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai, the report said.