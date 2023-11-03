India safe haven for investors: Mark Mobius

NEW DELHI: Amid current geopolitical challenges and a slowdown in global growth, veteran emerging market investor Mark Mobius called India a safe haven for investors, backed by a stable government.

The renowned investor, who is excited about the opportunities available in India, said the country is now the second largest in the portfolio of Mobius Capital Partners after Taiwan.

Calling India a “land of opportunities and innovation”, he said that his optimism about India is driven by the stable government and young demographic, with an average age of 27 years.

“India is a safe haven, and the good thing about India is it has a stable government,” Mobius, who is the founder of Mobius Capital Partners, said earlier this week here.

India can become a big gainer from businesses or manufacturing companies moving away from China, he added. He believes the Indian market will continue to rise going forward despite global growth concerns.

“If the BJP continues in power, markets will rise,” he said, adding that the BSE benchmark index Sensex, which is currently hovering around 63,000 levels, will touch 1,00,000 in the next five years and even before that.

He also believes market corrections and downturns are inevitable as they are not a source of concern but rather an opportunity. As the market fluctuates, it provides a chance to seize undervalued assets and conserve cash for strategic investments.

Mobius sees potential in investing in companies, which are focussed on technologies. “When I say technology, it does mean software companies. Those companies which are based on technology like MapMyIndia,” he said.

As per a recent Morningstar Global Investor Experience report, India has emerged as one of the most transparent markets, providing investors with valuable insights, especially in terms of monthly holdings data, among others.