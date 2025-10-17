Begin typing your search...

    India Post to roll out mail, parcel services with 24-hr, 48-hr guarantee-based delivery timelines

    The minister said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards.

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 Oct 2025 2:00 PM IST
    India Post to roll out mail, parcel services with 24-hr, 48-hr guarantee-based delivery timelines
    X

     Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI) 

    NEW DELHI: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India Post will roll out a guarantee-based service of mails and parcels with delivery timelines of 24 hours and 48 hours.

    The minister said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards.

    "We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels. There will be 24-hour Speed Post service which will ensure delivery of mails within 24 hours. Similarly, there will be a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours," Scindia said.

    These services will be launched in January, he added.

    He said that there will be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered next day from around 3-5 days at present.

    The minister said that the government aims to transform India Post from a 'cost centre' to a 'profit centre' by 2029.

    Jyotiraditya ScindiaIndia PostLand parcels
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X