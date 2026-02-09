India offers quota-based auto duty cuts, tariff reduction on alcohol under US trade pact

It also said that under the agreement, tariffs on USD 30.94 billion of India's exports will be reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, while the reciprocal tariffs on another USD 10.03 billion will be eliminated.

"This means a substantial share of Indian goods entering the US market will now face either sharply lower tariffs or completely duty-free access, significantly improving price competitiveness," the government said.

It said that USD 1.36 billion of Indian agricultural exports receive zero additional US duty access. Key products include spices, tea, coffee, fruits, nuts and processed foods.

It said that sensitive sectors such as automobiles have been liberalised through a combination of quota and duty reduction mechanisms.

According to an official, India is not granting any duty concessions on electric vehicles to the US.