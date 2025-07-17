'India loses over Rs 12 lakh cr annually to corrosion-related damage'

CHENNAI: “India loses over Rs 12 lakh crore every year to corrosion-related damage. This is nearly 4.2 per cent of the country’s GDP and with 90 per cent of the industry relying on steel and over 25 to 33 per cent of it lost to rust, it is high time, surface engineering must be recognized not merely as an industrial necessity, but as a national priority,” said a scientist.

In his inaugural address at the fifth edition of the Surface and Coating Expo (SCE2025) organised by CII SR here on Thursday, U Kamachi Mudali, chairman, CII Surface and Coating Expo 2025, chairman, CII Corrosion Management Division and vice chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) said "Surface protection is not just about preserving materials.

It is about reducing carbon emissions, increasing lifecycle efficiency, and contributing to India’s sustainability goals. Every ton of steel lost to rust adds to our carbon burden. Surface technologies must evolve in sync with India's ambitions to become a manufacturing powerhouse."

SCE 2025 edition has over 305 exhibitors, 160 speakers including 40 international experts, and an expected footfall of over 25,000 business visitors from across India and abroad.

P Ravichandran, deputy chairman, CII southern region and president, Danfoss India, Danfoss Industries said southern India alone contributes $ 1.3 trillion to the national GDP and aims to triple this in five years. "Events like this inspire us to reduce our $ 650 billion non-energy import bill and localise critical components of our manufacturing value chain," he said.

AR Unnikrishnan, chairman, CII TN State Council and MD – Glass Group, Saint Gobain India, called for stronger collaboration among academia, industry and technology developers. "We must innovate and invest in building an ecosystem for surface and corrosion management in India. Self-reliance in these technologies is the next big step," he said.