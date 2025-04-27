India Cements' revenue falls 3 pc, net profit at Rs 14.68 crore

MUMBAI: India Cements has reported a 3.11 per cent fall in its revenue to Rs 1,197.3 crore for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 1,235.74 crore in the same period last fiscal.

However, the Aditya Birla Group-owned company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.68 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, reversing a net loss of Rs 60.55 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total income, including other income, also dropped by 2.52 per cent to Rs 1,255.66 crore in Q4.

India Cements' total expenses came down slightly to Rs 1,313.2 crore during the quarter. For the full financial year ended March 31, the company managed to reduce its net loss to Rs 143.88 crore from Rs 227.34 crore in FY24.

However, the total income for the year fell 13.81 per cent to Rs 4,357.41 crore. India Cements recently became a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement, the country’s largest cement maker, after UltraTech acquired the promoter’s stake in December 2024.

Meanwhile, India Cements’ board has approved a draft Scheme of Amalgamation for merging its three subsidiaries -- ICL Financial Services, ICL Securities, and ICL International -- along with India Cements Infrastructures, into The India Cements Limited.

The merger will be effective from January 1, and the entire share capital of the merging companies will be cancelled.

The broader cement industry has been facing challenges. According to a report by rating agency Ind-Ra, cement prices fell by about seven per cent year-on-year (YoY) during April-January FY25, mainly due to weak demand and increasing competition from new capacity additions by leading companies.

Although cement prices improved slightly after November 2024 with the revival of construction activities, they remained lower compared to the previous year.

Ind-Ra expects FY25 to see the steepest annual decline in cement prices in the past decade.