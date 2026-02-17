India and France elevate ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ during Macron’s landmark visit​

A new "Centre of Excellence" will be established in Pune for manufacturing and maintenance for the Indian Air Force and Navy. Both nations renewed their Agreement on Defence Cooperation, ensuring continued synergy between the Indian Army and French Land Forces through reciprocal officer deployments.

Highlighting the forward-looking nature of the ties, the leaders officially launched the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. Narendra Modi described the India-France relationship as a "force for global stability" in an increasingly uncertain world.​

He emphasised that the partnership has evolved beyond traditional diplomacy into a "Partnership of the People", specifically highlighting the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. PM Modi recalled his 2024 visit to France, where he attended the AI Action Summit and visited Marseille. He stated that India and France are strengthening cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology, and advanced materials.