India aims 1,000 Qubits and 2,000-km Quantum Communication Network: Dr Jitendra Singh

With an allocation of approximately Rs 6,000 crore, the Mission spans 43 institutions across 17 states and 2 Union Territories, organized through four thematic hubs focusing on Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing and Metrology, and Quantum Materials and Devices.

“The national objectives include developing quantum computers with up to 1,000 physical qubits within eight years, establishing secure ground-to-ground quantum communication networks, enabling long-distance quantum communication, and achieving inter-city Quantum Key Distribution across 2,000 kilometres,” said the minister as he addressed the foundation ceremony of ‘Amaravati Quantum Valley’ in Andhra Pradesh.