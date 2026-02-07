India AI Impact Summit to unite nations, innovators for inclusive and responsible AI

The AI Impact Summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi from February 19 to 20. Speaking at the latest episode of Digital India Ask Our Experts, Singh highlighted how the Summit will act as a people-centric platform, moving beyond technical discussions to focus on how citizens can use AI for their own benefit -- in education, healthcare, agriculture, governance, startups, services, and employment.

“Artificial Intelligence is not meant to replace people; it is meant to empower them. The India AI Impact Summit is about helping citizens understand how AI can improve daily life, create new opportunities, and make India future-ready,” Singh noted.