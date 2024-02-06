Incofin, Fiedlin invest Rs 60 cr in Qul of Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Qul Fruitwall (Qul), the Kashmir-based horticultural startup, becomes the first private sector enterprise to receive global institutional capital in Jammu and Kashmir. Incofin, a Belgium-based impact investor - along with Fiedlin, an Indian growth capital platform for small and medium enterprise, have invested Rs 60 crore in Qul which serves 5,000 farmers and has an EBITDA run-rate of more than Rs 40 crore in four years.

The transaction not only opens the door for more foreign institutional capital in an untapped region of Jammu and Kashmir but puts the spotlight on the tremendous potential of its horticulture industry which supports the livelihood of half of its population.

Founded in 2019 as a tech-enabled integrated platform for growers, it covers the entire value chain from orchard installation, development and maintenance to controlled atmospheric storage facilities to digital supply chain integration with the national market.