IHHA AGM to be held in TN on Sep 19-20

    ByPTIPTI|25 Aug 2024 4:09 PM GMT
    JAIPUR: The 23rd Annual General Meeting and 11th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) will be held on September 19-20 in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu.

    This will be the first that the IHHA AGM and Convention will be held outside Rajasthan, an IHHA official said in a statement.

    The theme of the AGM and convention will be 'Revitalizing Indian Heritage', as per the statement.

    The two-day event will be inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Tourism Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu, K Ramachandran. The event will be chaired by President Emeritus of IHHA, HH Gaj Singh, the statement added.

    PTI

