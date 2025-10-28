IHCL's Taj hotel project in Pondicherry marks MGM's hospitality foray

CHENNAI: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, on Tuesday announced the signing of a Taj hotel in Pondicherry, in partnership with MGM Healthcare. This is a greenfield project.

Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president, Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, “Pondicherry has witnessed a steady rise in domestic travel and a rebound in foreign arrivals, reinforcing its position as a key leisure destination. The addition of Taj Pondicherry will cater to the growing demand for large-scale social events in the region.”

Spread across 52 acres, the 180-key Taj Pondicherry offers panoramic views of the Bay of Bengal. Located on the outskirts of White Town, the hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, two specialty restaurants, a bar and a lounge.

MK Rajagopalan, MGM Healthcare, said, “We are happy to venture into the hospitality sector with IHCL. This hotel will be a landmark destination in the region.”