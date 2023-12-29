IHC, Adani to tap India’s $175 bn digital economy

NEW DELHI: Adani Group and a unit of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) have forged an alliance to seek deployment of artificial intelligence, internet of things and blockchain products to tap India’s $175 billion digital economy.

“Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Global Ltd and Sirius International Holding Ltd, a subsidiary of IHC, UAE, have entered an agreement to create a new joint venture named Sirius Digitech International Ltd, an entity based in Abu Dhabi,: AEL said in a statement.

Sirius will be owned 51 per cent by Sirius and 49 per cent by Adani. “Sirius JV will capitalise on global digital transformation expertise of Sirius and Adani’s strategic insights to focus on leading the $175-billion opportunity in digitalisation of the Indian economy,” a statement said.