Hyundia Motor to launch EV charging subscription service in Indonesia

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) charging subscription service for Hyundai customers in Indonesia this week.

Starting Thursday, subscribers of the service will be able to use 518 chargers at 288 charging stations operated by Hyundai and its EV partner companies across Indonesia, reports Yonhap news agency.

The service, which can be purchased on the company's smartphone app, offers charging plans of 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh), 100kWh and 250kWh. If users exhaust their selected plan, additional charging can be purchased.

The company said customers who purchased a Hyundai EV in Indonesia after September are eligible for a one-year discount on the subscription service.

Starting in January, Hyundai plans to expand its EV charging subscription service to customers of other EV brands as well.

"We aim to contribute to the growth of Indonesia's local EV ecosystem through our subscription service and the expansion of charging infrastructure," Lee Joo-hoon, head of Hyundai's Indonesian subsidiary, said.

On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor said it plans to invest nearly $480 million in Malaysia over the next five years from 2025 to increase its production capacity in the Southeast Asian nation.

The South Korean automaker said it plans to collaborate with its local partner Inokom to augment its complete knockdown (CKD) unit assembly plant, which currently manufactures the older-generation Santa Fe SUV model.

The upgraded CKD plant will begin manufacturing Hyundai's multipurpose vehicle and the Staria minivan in mid-2025. The company plans to expand the lineup to include mid-to-large SUVs.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group's chief Euisun Chung has spoken about the possibility of collaboration with Japan's Toyota Motor in areas involving hydrogen-powered mobility.



