Hulladek launches project for safe disposal of industrial waste

KOLKATA: Waste management company Hulladek Recycling on Wednesday said it has launched project Vishwakarma, an initiative aimed at promoting safe disposal and recycling of outdated industrial machinery and electronic waste in factories.

The project, unveiled by industry partners, also seeks to create awareness among manufacturers and factory owners about responsible disposal of hazardous waste and prevent environmental pollution.

Hulladek has partnered with six companies, including Emami Ltd and Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd, to manage their e-waste disposal and recycling, adhering to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, the city-based recycling firm said.

The company aims to process 2,000 metric tonnes of electronic and electrical waste by the end of FY'25 and plans to expand its collection network across India, forming strategic partnerships to boost public awareness.

"Project Vishwakarma emphasises safe and responsible disposal of electronic devices and machinery. We will drive behavioural change across the industrial sector, educating businesses about hazards of improper waste disposal and long-term benefits of recycling," said Nandan Mall, Founder & CMD of Hulladek Recycling.