HP joins INDO-MIM to mass produce complex metal parts in India

NEW DELHI: In a boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, PC and printer major HP on Monday said that it partnered with Metal Injection Molding (MIM) company INDO-MIM to mass produce metal 3DP parts in India.

With HP’s 3DP technology, INDO-MIM will enable large-scale production of 3D-printed high-precision metal parts for sectors like automobile, aerospace, Defence, consumer electronics, and medical equipment segments.

These machines, installed at the Bengaluru facility of INDO-MIM will cater to both domestic and international markets, according to the company.

"We are ready to transform the landscape of metal parts production in India by manufacturing locally and exporting worldwide," Savi Baveja, President of Personalisation & 3D Printing, HP, said in a statement.

As part of this partnership, INDO-MIM has invested in three HP Metal Jet S100 printers.

Two of its advanced Metal Jet S100 printers will provide localised support for Indian clients and expand production capabilities.

One of them will focus on new material development, while the other will be driving application development and catering to customers in India, the Middle East, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

The third printer has been installed at the INDO-MIM facility in the US.

"The acquisition of HP's Metal Jet S100 printers equips us with the latest technology, enabling us to meet the growing demands of our customers with efficiency and precision, as well as expand the library of materials qualified on the HP printer platform," said Krishna Chivukula Jr, CEO at INDO-MIM.

Through this partnership, HP's advanced technology enables INDO-MIM to create top-quality, consistent metal parts for both Indian and US markets, the company said.