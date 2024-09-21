Horticulture production in India pegged at 353.19 million tonnes in 2023-24: Centre

NEW DELHI: The horticulture production in the country is estimated to reach about 353.19 million tonnes in 28.98 million hectares area in 2023-24, the new government data showed on Saturday.

The production of fruits, honey, flowers, plantation crops, spices and aromatics and medicinal plants is estimated to increase over 2022-23, as per data (third advance estimates) from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The production of fruits is expected to increase by 2.29 per cent to 112.73 million tonnes, mainly due to increases in production of mango, banana, lime/lemon, grapes, custard apple and other fruits.

According to the ministry, the production of apple, sweet orange, mandarin, guava, litchi, pomegranate, pineapple are expected to decrease as compared to 2022-23.

Meanwhile, production of vegetables is envisaged to be around 205.80 million tonnes, an increase over 2022-23.

“Increase is expected in production of tomato, cabbage, cauliflower, tapioca, bottle gourd, pumpkin, carrot, cucumber, bitter gourd, parwal and okra, whereas, decrease in production is envisaged in potato, onion, brinjal, elephant foot yam, capsicum, and other vegetables,” the government data showed.

The onion production is expected to be at 242.44 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, and potato production in the country is expected to around 570.49 lakh tonnes, mainly due to decrease in production reported in Bihar and West Bengal.

The tomato production is estimated to be 213.20 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 compared to around 204.25 Lakh Tonne last year, an increase by 4.38.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare released the third advance estimates of 2023-24 of area and production of various horticultural crops compiled on the basis of information received from states and UTs and other governmental source agencies.