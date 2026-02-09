Highlights of draft Income Tax Rules, 2026

Following are the salient features of the draft Income Tax Rules, 2026:



* Number of Rules slashed to 333 from 511; forms to 190 from 399

* PAN mandatory for annual cash deposits/withdrawals exceeding Rs 10 lakh

* No need to quote PAN for hotel bills below Rs 1 lakh

* Rs 5 lakh threshold for quoting PAN for purchase of vehicles, motorcycles

* For immovable property, quoting PAN mandatory if price exceeds Rs 20 lakh