Hero MotoCorp, CG Motors to set up assembly plant in Nepal

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it will set up a facility for assembling products in Nepal in partnership with CG Motors, its newly appointed distributor in the country.

The facility will be located in Nawalpur district and have a capacity of 75,000 units per annum, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Operations will begin in March 2024, it added.

Hero MotoCorp forayed into Nepal in 2014. Over the years, the company has established itself as a leading player in the country.

“With their vast expertise and diversified business knowledge, Chaudhary Group (CG) will provide an enormous fillip to our operations here,” Hero MotoCorp Head-Global Business Sanjay Bhan said.

In the near future, the company plans to further strengthen its operations across the country and introduce a slew of new products that will excite the market, he added.

“This partnership marks CG Motors’ ambitious re-entry into the automotive market, leveraging Hero MotoCorp’s renowned products and services,” Chaudhary Group MD Nirvana Chaudhary stated.

Hero MotoCorp sells models like Super Splendor, Glamour, HF Deluxe and Xpulse 200 motorcycles in Nepal.

It also sells Destini 125, Maestro Edge, and Pleasure+ scooters in the market.