Heritage Foods scoops majority stake in Get-A-Way

CHENNAI: Heritage Foods Limited (HFL), on Monday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in M/s Peanut Butter and Jelly Private Limited, the company that owns Get-A-Way—India’s guilt-free indulgence brand specialising in high-protein, no added sugar ice creams and desserts.

Heritage Foods has acquired a controlling 51 per cent shareholding in the company through secondary buyouts from existing investors. The remaining 49 per cent shareholding will continue to be held by the original promoters. The deal also provides Heritage Foods the option to purchase an additional 20 per cent stake from the promoters by March 2026 at an appropriate valuation.

The strategic investment marks an important milestone in Heritage Foods’ Vision 2030 roadmap of expanding its presence in the fast-growing ice cream and healthy dessert categories. It gives the company a strong foothold in the super-premium, functional, and indulgence-balanced segment—anchored on high-protein, no-added-sugar, and health focused product innovation. This move underscores Heritage Foods’ commitment to driving the next phase of value creation through nutrition-forward innovation and responding to India’s evolving preference for mindful yet indulgent desserts. While Heritage Foods will provide strategic guidance and retain controlling stake, operational management will continue with the promoters, who will accelerate growth and strengthen brand equity while staying true to the company’s core purpose and consumers.

Brahmani Nara, executive director, Heritage Foods Limited, said: “Get-A-Way’s focus on protein, no-added-sugar, and health-forward offerings strengthens our commitment to delivering nutritious dairy solutions that resonate with evolving lifestyles, while leveraging Heritage Foods’ core expertise to accelerate the brand’s next phase of growth.”