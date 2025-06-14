Herbalife partners with IIT-M for Paradox 2025

CHENNAI: Wellness firm Herbalife partnered with IIT Madras to spark conversations and build holistic experiences at the institute's flagship annual festival, Paradox 2025. As a CSR partner to IIT-M, Herbalife interacted with around 3,600 students and conducted wellness activities like campus run and wellness touchpoints. In a press note, Herbalife noted that their partnership with the premier institute is a long-term one, underscoring their joint launch of Herbalife-IITM Plant Cell Fermentation Lab, which encourages research on plant-based nutrition and sustainability and supports 1,000 scholarships in the Data Science and Applications programme.