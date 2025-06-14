Begin typing your search...

    Herbalife partners with IIT-M for Paradox 2025

    As a CSR partner to IIT-M, Herbalife interacted with around 3,600 students and conducted wellness activities like campus run and wellness touchpoints.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Jun 2025 10:07 AM IST
    Herbalife partners with IIT-M for Paradox 2025
    X
    IIT Madras (File)

    CHENNAI: Wellness firm Herbalife partnered with IIT Madras to spark conversations and build holistic experiences at the institute's flagship annual festival, Paradox 2025. As a CSR partner to IIT-M, Herbalife interacted with around 3,600 students and conducted wellness activities like campus run and wellness touchpoints. In a press note, Herbalife noted that their partnership with the premier institute is a long-term one, underscoring their joint launch of Herbalife-IITM Plant Cell Fermentation Lab, which encourages research on plant-based nutrition and sustainability and supports 1,000 scholarships in the Data Science and Applications programme.

    IIT MadraspartnershipsWellnessScholarships
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X