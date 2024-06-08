Hemesh Singh, Unacademy’s co-founder and CTO, moves on

NEW DELHI: Hemesh Singh, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of edtech company Unacademy, on Saturday announced that he would move on in an advisory role.

In a post on social media platform X, Singh said after almost a decade of building Unacademy with Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini, “I have decided to move from an Executive Role to an Advisory Role”.

“It has been a wonderful ride and I am extremely grateful to have been a part of this journey. We did change the Test Prep Industry for good,” Singh posted.

The company's CEO Munjal said he and Singh started working together 11 years ago while building Flatchat.

“It has been a crazy ride and I have been grateful to have a Co-Founder like you. Unacademy will miss you,” Munjal said on X social media platform.

In FY23, Unacademy’s operating revenue grew to Rs 907 crore from Rs 719 crore in FY22. The edtech platform reduced its losses to Rs 1,678 crore in FY23 from Rs 2,847 crore in the previous fiscal year.

In December, Munjal said the firm reduced cash burn by 60 per cent and has a runway of more than four years with the current "cash reserves”.

Unacademy was founded by Munjal, Singh and Saini in 2015.