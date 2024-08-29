Healthy Tie-up: Avesthagen, Apollo AyurVAID in strategic pact

CHENNAI: Avesthagen Limited (Avesthagen) and Apollo AyurVAID, a unit of Kerala First Health Services Private Limited, an Apollo Hospitals Group Company, announced their strategic partnership on Wednesday.

The collaboration is to design, validate, manufacture, and market a range of breakthrough, scientifically validated medical-foods and dietary supplements, aimed at setting a new industry benchmark for quality, efficacy, and safety.

The products to be marketed under the joint brand 'AvestaAyurVAID' aims to promote the integration of medical nutrition with Ayurvedic principles for a new generation of consumer and prescription health products, as per a release.

The collaboration shall emphasise rigorous scientific and clinical validation to ensure industry-leading product safety and efficacy profile.

Key areas of focus include managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, weight regulation, cardiovascular conditions, and metabolic disorders. Additionally, the partnership shall address onco-nutrition, immunity, cognitive health and mental well-being, ensuring a comprehensive approach to modern medical nutrition.

Avesthagen subsidiaries, Avesta Nordic Research and Avesta Good Earth Foods shall be responsible for the manufacture of products, and Apollo AyurVAID shall be responsible for the marketing of products under this agreement. Product development shall be a joint responsibility, it added.

Preetha Reddy, VC, Apollo Hospitals and chairperson of Apollo AyurVAID, said, “This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward in integrating the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda with cutting-edge scientific validation.”

Villoo Morawala Patell, chairperson and MD, Avesthagen, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential, stating “By combining modern cutting-edge bioactives with Ayurveda we can offer patients more personalised nutrition and effective treatment options.”

Rajiv Vasudevan, MD-CEO, Apollo AyurVAID, added “This first of its kind, synergistic collaboration leveraging precision Ayurveda medical science with the power of biotechnology, systems biology and nutrigenomics shall result in botanical-bioactive powered personalised health solutions that uniquely benefit patients.”