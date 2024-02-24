HDFC ERGO asserts its commitment to build an inclusive India

NEW DELHI: India’s leading non-life insurance company, asserts its commitment to build an Inclusive India with the launch of Love All initiative. The Company has been working towards crafting a workplace that works for all, channelling the inherent recognition that as a country, everybody is organically diverse in ethnicity, language, food habits, abilities and more.

The Love All campaign, which has been showcased as a film, is an initiative to harness this diversity with one language – one understood by each and every citizen of the country. This is hinged on the meta-emotion of love. It appeals to people to acknowledge that the emotion of love enables one to create space to include everyone without any conscious or subconscious bias.

Launching this initiative, Anuj Tyagi, Joint Managing Director, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, mentioned “Inclusion today has gone beyond a mandate of Human Resources and is now a priority for organisation to cement their status as future ready.

At HDFC ERGO, our commitment towards inclusion has shown clear results in form of having a better gender balanced workforce - one that has representation from different parts of the country and people with different abilities. We have also built a workplace that rewards ideas and suggestions based on merit, moving beyond identity – thereby making it a place for everyone to thrive.

Be it the industry first initiative like enrolling women motor surveyors or a unique proposition of forming an all women cluster of Digital Offices, which are the single employee run offices, to foster insurance inclusion to the last mile – these display our commitment to break the glass ceiling and foster an inclusive work place in a true sense.

Aligned with this, our Love All is unique and nuanced to represent voices from diverse cohorts – with a call for empathy as the building blocks of the future.” In line with its commitment to inclusion and equality, HDFC ERGO has spearheaded several initiatives, prominently among them being Project Shakti and Project Purple.

While Project Shakti focuses on creating an inclusive workplace for women colleagues, ensuring equal opportunities for them, Project Purple opens doors for individuals with special abilities, fostering a supportive and empowering environment that embraces their unique talents.

Love All initiative has been launched through a 360 degrees media campaign including TV, Print and online. The Company has also released a special version of the film for visually impaired individuals, with voice overs describing each scenario. To sensitise the employees on this initiative, the Company has installed braille enabled posters at its key offices and introduced a first of its kind card game for its employees, as perfect conversation starters to take diversity and inclusion to the last mile.

Through this open source movement, HDFC ERGO invites the other Corporates of India to join Love All initiative. The Company is making this inclusive movement open source by democratising the use of its assets.

The Love All inclusion kit comprising of Love All posters, the Inclusion playbook and the Love All cards will be free to download. The Corporates can use these assets by customising them with their Company logo and identity, and can print them and use to promote diversity and inclusion at their respective organisations.

You can catch a glimpse of the energy behind this movement below To refer to another version of the film for visually impaired individuals Disclaimer – Content Produced by HDFC ERGO General Insurance