HDFC Bank Q1 net profit slips 1.31 pc to Rs 16,258 crore

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank on Saturday posted a 1.31 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,258 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 16,475 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the country's largest private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 18,155 crore for the reporting quarter, up from Rs 16,174 crore a year ago.

Its total income jumped to Rs 99,200 crore in the June quarter from Rs 83,701 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenditure stood at Rs 63,467 crore against Rs 59,817 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, as per an exchange filing.

The net interest margin narrowed to 3.35 per cent from 3.46 per cent in the preceding quarter, it said.

The overall provisions jumped to Rs 14,442 crore from Rs 2,602 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said, adding that this includes a floating provision of Rs 9,000 crore.

The gross non-performing assets ratio inched up to 1.4 per cent as of June 30 from 1.33 per cent three months ago.