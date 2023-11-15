Begin typing your search...

HCLTech names Sonia Eland as country manager for Aus, NZ ops

Eland will be based in Sydney and she takes over from Michael Horton who is taking up a consulting role after spending around 10 years with HCLTech.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Nov 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-15 00:30:14.0  )
HCLTech names Sonia Eland as country manager for Aus, NZ ops
X

Representative image (Photo: Reuters)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: HCLTech, the Indian information technology services company, on Tuesday named Sonia Eland as its executive vice-president and country manager for Australia and New Zealand with effect from April 1, 2024.

Eland will be based in Sydney and she takes over from Michael Horton who is taking up a consulting role after spending around 10 years with HCLTech. Horton helped establish HCLTech as a trusted digital technology services partner in Australia and New Zealand, said the company.

HCLTech has been in Australia and New Zealand for more than two decades, delivering services in digital, engineering, cloud and AI.

The company this year extended its partnerships with ANZ Bank, Cricket Australia, and agribusiness firm Elders. Eland will report to Swapan Johri, president for growth markets at HCLTech.


HCLTechinformation technologyIT servicesSonia ElandHortonANZ BankCricket AustraliaSwapan JohriBusiness
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X