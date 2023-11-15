HCLTech names Sonia Eland as country manager for Aus, NZ ops

NEW DELHI: HCLTech, the Indian information technology services company, on Tuesday named Sonia Eland as its executive vice-president and country manager for Australia and New Zealand with effect from April 1, 2024.

Eland will be based in Sydney and she takes over from Michael Horton who is taking up a consulting role after spending around 10 years with HCLTech. Horton helped establish HCLTech as a trusted digital technology services partner in Australia and New Zealand, said the company.

HCLTech has been in Australia and New Zealand for more than two decades, delivering services in digital, engineering, cloud and AI.

The company this year extended its partnerships with ANZ Bank, Cricket Australia, and agribusiness firm Elders. Eland will report to Swapan Johri, president for growth markets at HCLTech.



