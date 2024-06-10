Havells ties up with jumbo group for foray into kitchen appliances segment in UAE

NEW DELHI: Havells India Ltd on Monday said it has partnered with Jumbo Group, a distributor of consumer electronics and technology products in the UAE, for its foray into kitchen appliances segment in the country.

Under the alliance, Havells India's premier kitchen appliances, including mixer grinders, will be first made available online on Jumbo's e-commerce website jumbo.ae followed by retail store distribution, the company said in a statement.

"This collaboration not only marks a significant step in strengthening Havells' brand presence but also in expanding our channel reach to significantly enhance customer access to our innovative products," Havells India Senior Vice President, Rahul Murgai said. Jumbo will be the distributor of Havells' kitchen appliances in the Middle East, he added. "With the growing demand for kitchen appliances, this partnership will allow us to provide our customers with the best products available, enhancing their lifestyle and convenience," Jumbo Group CEO Vikas Chadha said.

He further said, "Looking at the growing tech savvy customer base we start availability with e-commerce and then expand to retail stores ensuring that we provide maximum accessibility and convenience to our customers." The Havells line-up offered by Jumbo Group will be backed up by Jumbo Serve, an after-sales service provider that will manage the warranty and contract service of the full suite of Havells products sold in the UAE, the company said.


