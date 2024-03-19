Harish Lakshman to take over as Rane Group chairman

NEW DELHI: Auto components maker, Rane Group on Monday announced a top management change with L Ganesh set to retire as chairman from the operating entities of all group firms effective March 31, 2024. Subsequently, Harish Lakshman will take over as chairman of the group from April 1, 2024, Rane Group said in a statement.

The Chennai-based group, however, said Ganesh will continue to serve as a non-executive director on the group entities and continue as Chairman and MD of Rane Holdings. Ganesh became Chairman of Rane Group in November 2006. During his tenure, the group has grown from Rs 1,050 crore to about Rs 7,200 crore and enhanced the export sales from 12 per cent to 24 per cent, the statement said. Three of Rane businesses won the coveted Deming Grand Prize under his leadership.