Haldia Petro subsidiary’s plant begins operation

KOLKATA: Adplus Chemicals and Polymers, a subsidiary of Haldia Petrochemicals, has started operations at its plant in Haldia in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, a statement said.

It will manufacture low molecular weight polyethylene wax, a speciality chemical. This product is required for the plastics and rubber industries, paints, ink, toners, paper coatings and high-altitude road surfacing, the statement said. An initial investment of Rs 50 crore has been made for setting up the facility, which has created employment opportunities for 30 people, it added.