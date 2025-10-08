GST rate cut fully passed on Jawa, Yezdi motorbikes: Classic Legends

KOLKATA: Classic Legends, which relaunched the iconic motorbike brands Jawa and Yezdi in the country almost four years ago, on Wednesday said the benefits of GST rate cuts from 28 per cent to 18 per cent have been fully passed on to the customers.

The company said in a statement that as the GST rate rationalisation took effect on September 22, the benefits have been passed on to the buyers of its motorcycles with engines below 350 cc.

Classic Legends, backed by the Mahindra group, also launches a variant of Yezdi motorbike in the city.

The company has also expanded its sales and services footprint to over 450 across the country. Classic Legends plans to gain higher sales in the premium motorbikes segment.