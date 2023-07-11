GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming on full face value

NEW DELHI: The GST Council on Tuesday agreed to levy a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and the tax would be levied on full face value.

West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Council has also approved the exemption of GST on import of cancer drug Dinutuximab, and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of rare diseases.

"GST Council has decided that online gaming, casinos and horse racing will be taxed at 28 per cent at entry point on full face value of bets," she told reporters here.

The minister said that changes will be made in the GST law to state that these three supplies are not actionable claims, like that of lottery and betting.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra forest cultural and fisheries minister, said the council has decided to do away with the distinction of game of skill and chance in case of online gaming.

28 per cent tax would be levied on the full face value of bets, Mungantiwar said.

Mungantiwar further said that the council has also approved setting up of appellate tribunals.