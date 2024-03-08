GSK Velu of Trivitron re-appointed TN FICCI chief

CHENNAI: GSK Velu, CMD, Trivitron Group and chairman - Neuberg Diagnostics has been re-appointed as the chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024. Bhupesh Nagarajan, chairman and director - Indira Projects Group of Companies, India has been re-appointed as the co-Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024.

Swathy Rohit, founder CEO, Health Basix & COO, SNR and Sons Charitable Trust, director, Coimbatore Polytex, has been appointed as the Co-Chairperson, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for 2024, as per a release.