Begin typing your search...

GSK Velu of Trivitron re-appointed TN FICCI chief

ICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024. Bhupesh Nagarajan, chairman and director - Indira Projects Group of Companies.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 March 2024 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-08 00:01:09.0  )
GSK Velu of Trivitron re-appointed TN FICCI chief
X

GSK Velu

CHENNAI: GSK Velu, CMD, Trivitron Group and chairman - Neuberg Diagnostics has been re-appointed as the chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024. Bhupesh Nagarajan, chairman and director - Indira Projects Group of Companies, India has been re-appointed as the co-Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024.

Swathy Rohit, founder CEO, Health Basix & COO, SNR and Sons Charitable Trust, director, Coimbatore Polytex, has been appointed as the Co-Chairperson, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for 2024, as per a release.

BusinessGSK VeluTrivitron Group and chairmanTN FICCI
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X