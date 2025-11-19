Greenlam Industries Ltd. Honoured as India's Largest Exporter of Laminates for the 16th Consecutive Year

DELHI: India – Business Wire India Greenlam Industries, India’s leading integrated substrate and surface solutions brand, has once again been recognized as India’s Largest Exporter of Laminates at the prestigious Plexconcil Export Awards 2025, organized by The Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil), an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. This recognition marks Greenlam’s 16th consecutive year as the country’s top exporter in the decorative and luxury laminates category, a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation, quality, and global excellence.

Speaking on this milestone achievement, Ms. Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries Ltd., said, “This recognition for the 16th year in a row is a reflection of our team’s relentless dedication, craftsmanship, and ability to innovate with purpose. At Greenlam, we take immense pride in carrying European design and quality to the global stage, year after year. Our journey is defined by constant evolution by pushing boundaries, embracing sustainability, and staying ahead of trends to serve our customers across continents. We extend our deepest appreciation for this honour to Plexconcil and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry for acknowledging our sustained efforts in this dynamic industry.”

Greenlam’s consistent recognition underscores the company’s strong international presence, with products exported to over 120+ countries through a robust network of 5 international distribution centers, 22 international offices, 8 operational overseas subsidiaries, and a multicultural team of over 200 employees across markets. The company’s success is driven by its extensive domestic network of around 40,000 channel partners and its relentless pursuit of excellence across innovation, technology, and sustainability.

About Greenlam Industries Limited

Greenlam Industries Limited ranks among the top three laminate manufacturers globally and is a leading player in integrated substrate and surface solutions. Serving customers in over 120 countries, Greenlam is synonymous with innovation, sustainability, and quality.

With five advanced manufacturing facilities across India, Greenlam Industries maintains a strong commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices. Its products include decorative laminates & compacts, exterior clads, restroom cubicles & locker solutions, decorative veneers, engineered wood flooring & doors, plywood and pre-laminated chipboards, all backed by global product, manufacturing & sustainability certifications.

For more information, please visit: www.greenlamindustries.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).