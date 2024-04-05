Green Frontier Capital Spearheads MB100 India Event as Launch Partner in 2024

BENGALURU: Green Frontier Capital, a pioneering early-stage venture capital fund specializing in climate-tech investing, proudly announces its pivotal role as the Launch Partner for the first-ever MB100 India event in 2024.

This collaboration not only marks a significant milestone as MB100 debuts in India but also solidifies Green Frontier Capital's commitment to merging purpose with profit within the realm of climate technology.

As the event's Launch Partner, Green Frontier Capital is set to showcase India's leadership in green innovation, reinforcing its status as a leading investor in the climate-tech industry.

This partnership is expected to elevate Green Frontier Capital's profile among social entrepreneurs and impact investors, strengthening its dedication to climate technology and facilitating a dynamic network for India's MB100 community to engage, exchange knowledge, and foster collaborative growth.

Sandiip Bhammer, Managing Partner and spokesperson for Green Frontier Capital, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with MB100 India in honoring leaders who are spearheading sustainable initiatives. This partnership is a reflection of our deep commitment to promoting sustainable innovation and generating positive impact both within India and globally. We anticipate a rewarding and enduring partnership that will champion a greener, cleaner but, most importantly, a more sustainable future for everyone."

The MB100, an integral component of the Meaningful Business 100 initiative, celebrates global individuals for their significant contributions towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Spanning various geographies, industries and roles, the MB100 award recognizes the exceptional efforts of social entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and pioneers in sustainability and impact investment.

Endorsed by EY, Hogan Lovells and Babson College, the MB100 initiative extends its recognition through a year-long platform offering awardees access to pro-bono services, educational workshops, mentorship, storytelling opportunities, and exclusive networking events, all designed to enhance their capacity for driving meaningful change.

Led by Managing Partner Sandiip Bhammer, GFC is dedicated to investing with purpose, supporting early-stage, tech-driven companies that aim to implement climate-friendly solutions across various industries.

With investments spanning Electric Mobility, Energy Transition and Storage, FoodTech, AgTech, and Sustainable Lifestyle sectors, GFC is committed to advancing decarbonization and achieving the SDGs, while aiming for maximum impact and returns.