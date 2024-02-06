Greaves Retail, Zero21 in pact to expand EV range

BENGALURU: AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV retail store by Greaves Retail, the retail and distribution unit of Greaves Cotton Ltd., announced its partnership with Zero21, an energy solutions company based in Hyderabad.

The partnership aims to accelerate the sales and distribution of Zero21’s electric autorickshaws and associated EV spare parts, which are now available across Greaves Retail’s multi-brand AutoEVMart stores and spares distribution network.

Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO of Greaves Retail, said, “Recognising that consumers value having a variety of brands to choose from, we find that this approach streamlines decision-making and leads to successful conversions. By seamlessly integrating Zero21’s electric vehicles into our extensive retail network, we are dedicated to offering customers a diverse range of innovative EV options, solidifying our commitment to sustainable mobility.”