Grand Continent launches 22nd hotel in Chennai

CHENNAI: Grand Continent Hotels Limited has announced the grand opening of its new hotel, Grand Continent Premiere T Nagar, in the heart of the city.

It is designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travellers.

The brand’s ‘Premiere’ property is setting a new benchmark for upscale comfort in Chennai’s mid-market hospitality space.

Offering 72 designed and furnished rooms, ranging from 28 sqm to 48 sqm, the hotel presents five distinct room categories - each outfitted with modern amenities that ensure a seamless stay.

During the launch, Ramesh Siva, founder & managing director, Grand Continent Hotels Limited, said, “We are delighted to launch our 22nd hotel in the heart of Chennai. Our aim was to create a hotel that delivers premium experiences without the premium price tag.”

“Chennai is evolving rapidly, and with it, the expectations of travellers,” he said, adding, “With this launch, we’re filling the gap in the mid-market segment—offering both sophistication and accessibility in one of the city’s most energetic locations.”