Begin typing your search...

    Govt to launch Rs 2-crore term loan for 5 lakh first-time women SC/ST entrepreneurs: FM

    Presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, the finance minister also said a manufacturing mission will be set up for SME and large industries.

    AuthorPTIPTI|1 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-01 07:02:34  )
    Govt to launch Rs 2-crore term loan for 5 lakh first-time women SC/ST entrepreneurs: FM
    X

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26

    NEW DELHI: The government will launch a Rs 2-crore term loan for 5 lakh first-time women, SC and ST entrepreneurs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

    Presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, the finance minister also said a manufacturing mission will be set up for SME and large industries.

    Besides, the government will undertake facilitation measures to enhance productivity of labour-intensive sectors, Sitharaman said.

    The credit guarantee cover will be doubled to Rs 20 crore, guarantee fee moderated to 1 per cent, she added.

    She also said a national institute of food technology, entrepreneurship and management will be established in Bihar.

    Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2025-26
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick