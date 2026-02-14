Govt cheating cotton farmers, textile exporters over tariffs in India-US trade deal

Hitting back at Gandhi, Textile Minister Giriraj Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading "misinformation without understanding the facts".

"The reality is that India has secured a much better and more balanced trade arrangement with the US compared to many of our competing countries - a deal designed holistically to support industry growth while safeguarding the interests of our farmers.

"India's cotton export story is stronger and more diversified than ever," Singh said, adding that it is not dependent on just one market.

In his post, Gandhi said Bangladesh is being given zero per cent tariff benefit on garment exports to the US - the only condition is that they import American cotton.

"After the announcement of 18 percent tariff on Indian garments, when I raised the question in Parliament about the special concession being given to Bangladesh, the reply from a minister of the Modi government was: 'If we also want the same benefit, we will have to import cotton from America'.

"Why was this fact hidden from the country till now? And what kind of policy is this? Is this really any kind of choice - or is it a trap designed to push us into a 'well in front, ditch behind' situation," he asked.