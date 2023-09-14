Govt backtracks on six airbags mandatory for cars

NEW DELHI: The government will not make six airbags mandatory for cars, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

“We don’t want to make six airbags rule for cars mandatory,” Gadkari said at the ACMA annual session here. Last year on September 29, the government deferred the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

“Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) wef October 1, 2023,” Gadkari had said in a tweet.

The minister had further asserted that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.