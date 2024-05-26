Google plans India manufacturing after introducing industry-leading Pixel 8a

NEW DELHI: Google, which just launched its new device Pixel 8a with industry-leading features, is apparently looking at India to manufacture its smartphones via investing billions of dollars.

The company is reportedly looking to manufacture new Pixel devices in Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn.

The government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has played an instrumental role in attracting global manufacturers and Google will soon join the league.

Google Pixel phones are full of top-notch artificial intelligence (AI) features, including Gemini and Circle to Search.

Powered by Google AI, the ‘Best Take’ tool will make every group photo a “true” group photo.

You can choose the image where everyone looks their best and the feature uses a series of photos taken close together to one fantastic picture.

Google AI also reduces distracting sounds in videos so you can hear the ones you want.

Sounds from cars, wind, or construction can be disruptive in video.

Audio Magic Eraser uses Google AI to reduce distracting sounds with a few taps, so “you can hear the ones you want”.

According to the company, ‘Magic Editor’ is a new and powerful generative AI-powered photo editor with more intuitive tools and suggestions that let you reimagine the way you edit.

Gemini is the redefined digital Generative AI assistant that amplifies productivity and creativity because it’s personalised and brings together the best of Google’s AI capabilities, in the palm of their hand.

You can talk, text or share images to get help with all of your tasks, so you can focus on what matters most to you.

With ‘Circle to Search’ feature, you can search from anywhere on your phone, whichever app or screen you’re on, and search in a way that is natural to you.

Pixel 8a is made with at least 24 per cent recycled materials based on product weight, the most recycled content in any A-series yet.

The device is also the first A-Series phone to get seven years of OS, security updates and feature drops, to optimise for what people care about most: keeping their phone secure and up-to-date.

The Family Link app, which hosts parental controls, lets parents decide on the family’s digital experience.