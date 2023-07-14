Google Pay introduces UPI LITE for quick transactions

NEW DELHI: Google Pay on Thursday rolled out UPI LITE on its platform to enable users to make fast and one-click UPI transactions without needing to enter the UPI PIN. The LITE account is linked to the user’s bank account but does not rely real-time on the issuing bank’s core banking system, the company said in a statement.

The UPI LITE account can be loaded with up to Rs 2,000 twice a day and allows users to do instant UPI transactions up to Rs 200.

“Unique offerings and use cases are core to driving further adoption of digital payments in the country and with the introduction of UPI LITE on the platform, we aim to simplify small-value transactions by helping users access a convenient, compact and super-fast payments experience,” said Ambarish Kenghe, VP product management, Google.