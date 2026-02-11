Gold, silver ETF assets surpass Rs 3 lakh crore AUM: Data

January saw all-time high inflows, with gold ETFs recording inflows of Rs 24,039 crore and silver ETFs attracting Rs 9,463 crore, according to AMFI.

Those combined inflows exceeded equity fund inflows of Rs 24,029 crore for the month. In December, combined inflows into gold and silver ETFs stood at Rs 15,609 crore, compared with Rs 28,055 crore into equity funds.

Analysts said the shift reflected a temporary reallocation by investors toward defensive assets amid moderation in inflows to equity mutual fund inflows due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

They advised long‑term investors to maintain disciplined allocations to precious metals at around 10–15 per cent of a portfolio and do staggered investments through systematic plans rather than lump‑sum buys at elevated levels.