Gold prices see slight rise after slump, gram costs Rs 6,945 in Chennai on November 15

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai saw a slight increase of Rs 10 per gram on November 15, following a recent decline in prices.

Gold is now priced at Rs 6,945 per gram, marking a rise of Rs 80 per sovereign (8 grams), bringing the current rate to Rs 55,560 per sovereign.

The rise comes after a period of decline in gold prices for the past few days. On October 30, gold prices reached an all-time high of Rs 59,520 per sovereign, with some analysts predicting they could approach Rs 60,000. However, following that peak, the market experienced a sharp downward trend. On November 14, gold prices had dropped by Rs 880 per sovereign, bringing the price to Rs 55,480 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 99 per gram today.