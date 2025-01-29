Begin typing your search...

    Huge spike in gold price, soars by Rs 680 per sovereign in Chennai

    Gold price per gram has increased by Rs 85, with a gram now costing Rs 7,595.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jan 2025 10:45 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-29 05:19:40  )
    Huge spike in gold price, soars by Rs 680 per sovereign in Chennai
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai hit an all-time high by increasing Rs 680 per sovereign on Wednesday (January 29). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 60,760.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 85, with a gram now costing Rs 7,595.

    The price of gold last week crossed the Rs 60,000 mark and sold at Rs 60,200 on January 22. It further rose to Rs 60,440 on January 24. After being stable for three days, the price slightly decreased and sold at Rs 60,320 on January 27. Now, it has again risen to an all-time high of Rs 60,760 on January 29

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has remained stable and is being sold at Rs 104 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    28.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,080

    27.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,320

    26.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

    25.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

    24.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

    23.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

    Silver price over the last five days:

    28.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

    27.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

    26.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

    25.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

    24.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

    Gold pricessilver pricesSovereign
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick