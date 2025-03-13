Begin typing your search...

    Gold price spikes by Rs 440 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,120 in Chennai on March 13
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold on Thursday spiked by Rs 440 per sovereign.

    A sovereign now costs Rs 64,960, while a gram costs Rs 8,120.

    On Tuesday (March 11) morning, a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for Rs 64,160, recording a dip of Rs 240 from the previous day's price.

    However, over the next few days, the gold price steadily rose, only to rise again on March 13 (Today).

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. The price later arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 110 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    12.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

    11.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

    10.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

    08.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,320

    07.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,240

    Silver price over the last five days:

    12.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

    11.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    10.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    08.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    07.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

