Gold price spikes by Rs 160 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 160 per sovereign and sold at the rate of Rs 46,800. Accordingly, per gram of gold is is increased by Rs 20 and sold at Rs 5850.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased tremendously today.

The price of silver remains unchanged at Rs.76 per gram.