Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,050 in Chennai on March 10

CHENNAI: The price of gold on Monday increased by Rs 80 per sovereign in the city.

A sovereign now costs Rs 64,400 , while a gram costs Rs 8,050.

After a series of fluctuations that persisted in March, a sovereign costs Rs 64,320 on Saturday (March 8).

On Thursday (March 6) morning, a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for Rs 64,160, recording a dip of Rs 360 from the previous day's price.

However, later in the day, the price per sovereign rose to Rs 64,480, marking a rise of Rs 320.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. The price later arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains the same and is being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

08.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,320

07.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,240

06.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

05.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

04.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

Silver price over the last five days:

08.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

07.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

06.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

05.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

04.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107