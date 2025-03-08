Gold price rises by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,040 in Chennai on March 8

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 March 2025 10:20 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold on Saturday increased by Rs 80 per sovereign in the city. A sovereign now costs Rs 64,320, while a gram costs Rs 8,040.

    On Thursday (March 6) morning, a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for Rs 64,160, recording a dip of Rs 360 from the previous day's price. However, later in the day, the price per sovereign rose to Rs 64,480, marking a rise of Rs 320.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. The price later arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    After a series of fluctuations that persisted in March, a sovereign costs Rs 64,320 on Saturday (March 8).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains the same and is being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    07.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,240

    06.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

    05.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

    04.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

    03.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    Silver price over the last five days:

    07.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    06.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    05.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    04.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    03.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

